Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$93.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$106.42 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$100.53.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at C$89.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$90.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$77.27 and a 1-year high of C$104.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.8343254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

