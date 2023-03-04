Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Down 36.3% in February

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,400 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,839 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,822,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,887 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 675,803 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,073,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 652,220 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 554.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 522,879 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 482,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,045. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.89. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

