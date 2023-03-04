Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 287,714 call options on the company. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical volume of 181,856 call options.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,212,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,638,359. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
