Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 287,714 call options on the company. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical volume of 181,856 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,212,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,638,359. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

