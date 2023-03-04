Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 33,754 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,769% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,806 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Desktop Metal Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Stories

