Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,464,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,317,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,900,951. Trans Global Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trans Global Group (TGGI)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.