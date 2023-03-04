Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,464,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,317,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,900,951. Trans Global Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

Trans Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Trans Global Group, Inc engages in the production and cultivation of medicinal cannabis. It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded on April 2, 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.