TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Up 55.6% in February

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. 5,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,676. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $26.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT alerts:

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.