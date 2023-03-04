Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TVTX. Wedbush raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.36.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at $938,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

