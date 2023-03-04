Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 965 ($11.64) price objective on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 820 ($9.90) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.23) to GBX 1,048 ($12.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.43) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,191.44 ($14.38).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,006.50 ($12.15) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,394 ($16.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,000.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 912.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 906.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.32) per share. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,513.51%.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.