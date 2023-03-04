Treasury Wine Estates Limited (TWE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.17.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

