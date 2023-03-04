Treasury Wine Estates Limited (TWE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.17.
About Treasury Wine Estates
