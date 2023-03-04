Tree Island Steel Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Tree Island Steel Trading Down 7.7 %
TSL opened at C$3.37 on Friday. Tree Island Steel has a 12 month low of C$3.15 and a 12 month high of C$7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.46.
Tree Island Steel Company Profile
