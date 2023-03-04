Tree Island Steel Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Tree Island Steel Trading Down 7.7 %

TSL opened at C$3.37 on Friday. Tree Island Steel has a 12 month low of C$3.15 and a 12 month high of C$7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.46.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

