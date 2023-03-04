Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Up 28.4% in February

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Trees stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Trees has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

TREES Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

