Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TREX. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 6,394.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Trex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,917,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 134,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

