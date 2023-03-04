Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.37.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of TCN stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.