Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Trading Down 0.3%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.52 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 66.90 ($0.81). Approximately 2,376,071 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,624,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.10 ($0.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £278.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 32,982 shares of Tritax EuroBox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £21,108.48 ($25,471.80). Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

