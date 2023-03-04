Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Short Interest Update

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustmark

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trustmark Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.22. 233,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.80. Trustmark has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 79.31%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

