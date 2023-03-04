Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMKGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustmark

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Trustmark Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.22. 233,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.80. Trustmark has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 79.31%.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.