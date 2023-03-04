Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Shares Down 4.3%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.76 and last traded at $71.76. 226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Services (Technical). The Aviation segment is involved in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

