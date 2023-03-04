Tyman plc (TYMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Tyman Trading Up 1.2 %
LON:TYMN opened at GBX 248 ($2.99) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 254.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 227.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £486.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. Tyman has a 1 year low of GBX 182.40 ($2.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 361.50 ($4.36).
Tyman Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.