Tyman plc (TYMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tyman Trading Up 1.2 %

LON:TYMN opened at GBX 248 ($2.99) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 254.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 227.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £486.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. Tyman has a 1 year low of GBX 182.40 ($2.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 361.50 ($4.36).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

