U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) EVP Richard Binstein Sells 911 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $91,810.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,906 shares in the company, valued at $998,326.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.8 %
U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $131.50.
U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.