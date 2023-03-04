U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) EVP Richard Binstein Sells 911 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $91,810.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,906 shares in the company, valued at $998,326.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.8 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $131.50.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.