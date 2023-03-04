UBS Group Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $575.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $549.75.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $475.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

