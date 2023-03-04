UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $931.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.76. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $126.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,315,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

