Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $93,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $522.06 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $537.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $504.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.08.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.19.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

