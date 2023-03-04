Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $522.06. The company had a trading volume of 571,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,483. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

