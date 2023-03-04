Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $530.00 at Citigroup

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ULTA. Cowen upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $527.19.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $522.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $537.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.08.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

