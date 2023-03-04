Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNIEF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Stock Performance

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.