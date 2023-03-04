uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QURE. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.88.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $995.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $384,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $49,483.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,754 shares of company stock valued at $580,424. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $16,959,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 599,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in uniQure by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,199,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

