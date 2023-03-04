Uniswap Price Down 4% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.13 or 0.00027437 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and $51.95 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00397308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015197 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000847 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004564 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017611 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.22040564 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 621 active market(s) with $63,228,545.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

