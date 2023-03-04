Uniswap (UNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $74.53 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and $74.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.26 or 0.00027977 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00404190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015130 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000870 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004545 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017536 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

