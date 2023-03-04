United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Microelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 31.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 100,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 131,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

