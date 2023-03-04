United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,613,000 after buying an additional 229,690 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5 %

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

