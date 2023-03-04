UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $478.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.75. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 24,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

