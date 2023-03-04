Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UHS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.36.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.44.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

