Universal Health Services’ (UHS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UHS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.44. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

