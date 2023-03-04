UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Northland Securities

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on UpHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
UPH stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in UpHealth in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in UpHealth by 156.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the period.
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.
