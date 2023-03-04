Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Up 34.5% in February

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 758,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UROY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 541,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. Uranium Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.