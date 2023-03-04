USDD (USDD) Price Up 0.3% This Week

USDD (USDD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, USDD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a market cap of $724.70 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00423853 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,408.49 or 0.28649153 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About USDD

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

