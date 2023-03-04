Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Utz Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

UTZ stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently -2,300.00%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

In related news, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $391,398.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Utz Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

