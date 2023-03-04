Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Utz Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.13 on Friday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

In related news, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $391,398.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Utz Brands by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

