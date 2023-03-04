Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.21

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.21 and traded as low as $24.00. Valhi shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 8,245 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $707 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Valhi’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 644.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

