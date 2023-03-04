Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.21

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.21 and traded as low as $24.00. Valhi shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 8,245 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Valhi Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $707 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.
Valhi Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 644.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Valhi
Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valhi (VHI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.