Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

