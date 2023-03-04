Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,484 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.5% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

