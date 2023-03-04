Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $506,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,652,955.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $506,043.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,652,955.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,442 shares of company stock valued at $612,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

