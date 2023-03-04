Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,100 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 828,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,292,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
