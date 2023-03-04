Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,100 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 828,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,292,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,429,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,824,000 after buying an additional 4,717,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,840 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 452.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 814,121 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 581,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 514,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,518,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

