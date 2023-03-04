Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Up 0.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.11 and last traded at $47.09. 1,360,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,443,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.117 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 348,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

