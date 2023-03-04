Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Up 0.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.11 and last traded at $47.09. 1,360,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,443,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.117 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.