VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 121,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of VectivBio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in VectivBio by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VectivBio by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in VectivBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VectivBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Caxton Corp bought a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VectivBio Stock Up 0.5 %

VectivBio Company Profile

VectivBio stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.15. 10,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,461. VectivBio has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

