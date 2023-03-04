Velas Price Reaches $0.0242 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $58.51 million and $722,547.20 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00071934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023914 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003467 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,421,527,818 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

