Venus USDC Market Capitalization Tops $104.60 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $104.60 million and $7.01 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00423877 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,378.20 or 0.28651297 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02193314 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,878,546.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

