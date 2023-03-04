VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Down 36.8% in February

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,300 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in VEON by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282,470 shares in the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $2,939,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 264,523 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VEON by 167.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,914 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VEON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Stock Down 1.3 %

VEON stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. VEON has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

Shares of VEON are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 6th.

About VEON

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.