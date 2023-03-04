Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 174.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after acquiring an additional 686,034 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after acquiring an additional 578,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after acquiring an additional 470,968 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,857,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $186.92 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.60.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

