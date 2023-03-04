Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$33.60 Average PT from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.60.

A number of analysts have commented on VET shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$19.23 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.49 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.25.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.27%.

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.