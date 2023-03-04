Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00 to $1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million to $800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.57 million. Verra Mobility also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,668. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $421,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,466.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

Featured Stories

